Justice Department announces civil settlement in cases arising from 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWSB) - The Department of Justice has announced that it settled the 40 civil cases arising out of the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The settlement resolves all of the cases for $127.5 million but does not amount to an admission of fault by the United States. The parties have been in litigation since late 2018, when the survivors of the shooting, and the families of 16 people killed, sued the government for damages.

On February 14, 2018, a former student walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School armed with a rifle and opened fire with the semi-automatic weapon, killing 17 and injuring 17 more. In October 2021, the shooter pleaded guilty to 17 counts of premeditated first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

It was the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history.

