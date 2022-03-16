Advertise With Us
A few strong storms still possible this afternoon

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A slow-moving area of upper air low pressure, located in the Deep South, will continue to pull off to the northeast today.

It has already pulled a warm front through the area and brought us a round of thunderstorms last evening. Those thunderstorms are now in the Atlantic and we are sandwiched between yesterday’s warm front and today’s cold front. We start the day in the warm sector of the storm that brings a warm and muggy morning.

As the cold front approaches today, and the sun provides a bit of heating, our atmosphere will continue to destabilize. Showers and thunderstorms will build, particularly in the early afternoon, and the Storm Prediction Center forecasts a few of the storms could have some strong and gusty winds.

Clearing will take place tonight and tomorrow will start a string of mostly sunny days with only minimal chances for showers.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

