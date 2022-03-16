Discovering the Suncoast - Bike Lanes of the Suncoast

Advertise With Us
By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bikes are a great way to get a little exercise. But on some of our roads, how safe would you feel in the bike lane? With cars speeding past? Here’s a look at what you can do to stay safe on two wheels!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9 a.m. Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4 p.m. Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40 a.m. Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends
  • 11 p.m. Sunday on ABC7 News

