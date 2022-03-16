Charlotte County Sheriff seeking info on missing Punta Gorda teen

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - 16-year-old Ella Musselman left her residence on Cape Horn Blvd in Punta Gorda around 11:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Ella is described as a white female with blonde hair and green eyes who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing glasses, a white shirt, possibly pajama pants, and white shoes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff at 941-639-0013.

