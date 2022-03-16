Advertise With Us
Charlotte County-DOH to hold Easter event for community kids

The Department of Health in Charlotte County is hosting a dinner

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County will host an event alongside Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Easter cheer.

The event will include an Easter Egg Hunt, goodie bags, carnival games, food pantry and vendors.  We will be providing bicycle helmets & fitting them for each child. Even the Easter Bunny will be on the scene for all the boys & girls to see and take pictures with.

The event will be held Saturday, April 2nd 10:00 am - 1:00 pm at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL.

There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Please reserve your spot today by using the QR Code on the flyer, e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov, or calling 941-624-7200 ext.7273.

