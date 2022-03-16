Celebration Planned for Grand Opening of Regional Northeast Baseball Complex

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new baseball complex has completed it’s construction at the Regional Northeast Park. The grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, March 19.

The complex was a $5.6 million project that started last year. The new space will have four new baseball fields, shower, locker, and restroom areas as well as a place for concessions. A much needed public space that has been long anticipated by the community.

The festivities will officially kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Regional Northeast Park located at 50901 U.S. 27 in Davenport. A brief ceremony will be held after Board Chair Martha Santiago throws the first pitch.

