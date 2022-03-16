Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

CDC says risk of COVID-19 on cruise ships has lowered from earlier in the year

Despite a drop in a potential health threat, the CDC says cruise passengers should still be...
Despite a drop in a potential health threat, the CDC says cruise passengers should still be fully vaccinated and take other steps, including wearing masks indoors and in crowded areas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says getting on a cruise ship is less risky than it was earlier this year.

Taking a trip on a big boat is now classified as a level two destination, with “moderate” levels of COVID-19.

The scale is based on one to four, with four being the greatest potential threat.

In mid-February, the risk level was at a three.

Despite a drop in a potential health threat, the CDC says cruise passengers should still be fully vaccinated and take other steps, including wearing masks indoors and in crowded areas.

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms cause partial roof collapse in Sarasota.
WATCH: Tornado in downtown Sarasota causes damage to warehouse
Maleena Valdez
4-year-old dies after car jumps curb, crashes into DeSoto daycare playground
Polk County Grady Judd talks at a news conference Wednesday about the arrest of Bradenton...
Bradenton man caught in human trafficking sting
Residents frustrated with the Bradenton Housing Authority.
Frustrated residents gather for a march against Bradenton Housing Authority
Sarasota Tornado
30 seconds of chaos: EF-1 tornado causes damage in downtown Sarasota

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport as strikes continue
gf
Gone Fishin' - March 17, 2022
peace
Peace rally
playground
Playground crash kills 4-year-old
ABC7 News at 11pm - March 17, 2022