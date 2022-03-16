Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Biden demands faster drop in gas prices as oil costs fall

“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,”...
“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,” the president said in a tweet.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is demanding a faster drop in gas prices.

Biden took to Twitter to call out the tendency for gasoline prices to go up like a rocket when oil spikes but only drop like a feather when crude crashes.

It is a bid to draw scrutiny to a decades-long trend that critics say hurts consumers by failing to pass savings along to drivers.

“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,” the president said in a tweet.

The administration’s focus on the intricacies of energy prices shows its level of frustration with one of the main drivers of inflation.

Gas prices skyrocketed to record highs last week after a spike in crude oil to levels unseen since 2008.

Prices at the gas pump are now going down, but only a penny or two at a time this week, despite Brent oil collapsing by 28% between a March 6 intraday peak to Tuesday’s close.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms cause partial roof collapse in Sarasota.
WATCH: Tornado in downtown Sarasota causes damage to warehouse
Maleena Valdez
4-year-old dies after car jumps curb, crashes into DeSoto daycare playground
Polk County Grady Judd talks at a news conference Wednesday about the arrest of Bradenton...
Bradenton man caught in human trafficking sting
Residents frustrated with the Bradenton Housing Authority.
Frustrated residents gather for a march against Bradenton Housing Authority
Sarasota Tornado
30 seconds of chaos: EF-1 tornado causes damage in downtown Sarasota

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport as strikes continue
gf
Gone Fishin' - March 17, 2022
peace
Peace rally
playground
Playground crash kills 4-year-old
ABC7 News at 11pm - March 17, 2022