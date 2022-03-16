Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Sarasota

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Wednesday with additional information from Florida Highway Patrol.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was critically injured Tuesday night in a hit-and-run crash on N. Lockwood Ridge Road.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says that at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, a light-colored vehicle traveling northbound on Lockwood Ridge Road near Monica Parkway struck the bicyclist, then continued without stopping.

The cyclist was riding inside the bike lane when he was hit, FHP investigators said. The cyclist, a 29-year-old Sarasota man, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle should have front-end damage, deputies said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-5800, 911 or the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP from a mobile phone.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.