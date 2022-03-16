Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida arrested over 100 people, including four Disney employees, as part of a nearly weeklong human trafficking sting operation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 108 suspects as part of its “Operation March Sadness 2″ undercover human trafficking investigation which began March 8.

Detectives with the department said they identified prostitutes who posted online advertisements as well as the “johns” who responded to the ads. Authorities said they were intending to identify and free any victims who were being forced into prostitution and anyone participating in the trafficking of the victims.

The detectives also said they identified and investigated adults who engaged in online communications with people they believed were children, with the intent to commit sexual acts with them. The sheriff’s office said four men were arrested as a result.

The undercover detectives arranged to meet up with the suspects, who were arrested when they arrived at the location, the sheriff’s office said. Anti-trafficking organization members were also on site to speak with the prostitutes and determine if any were human trafficking victims.

The oldest person authorities said they arrested was 67-year-old Derek Collins. The youngest was a 17-year-old male, who was not identified for being a minor. Both were arrested for soliciting for a prostitute, police said.

The department was assisted by a number of other police departments in the region, as well as members from the Florida Department of Children and Families, and three anti-human trafficking organizations.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms cause partial roof collapse in Sarasota.
WATCH: Tornado in downtown Sarasota causes damage to warehouse
Maleena Valdez
4-year-old dies after car jumps curb, crashes into DeSoto daycare playground
Polk County Grady Judd talks at a news conference Wednesday about the arrest of Bradenton...
Bradenton man caught in human trafficking sting
Residents frustrated with the Bradenton Housing Authority.
Frustrated residents gather for a march against Bradenton Housing Authority
Doorbell camera shows fury of March 16 tornado in Sarasota
Caught on Camera: Ring Doorbell camera captures tornado in downtown Sarasota

Latest News

The new security gates at the Sarasota County Fair uses metal detectors and cameras to keep...
Sarasota County Fair beefs up security
Officials say crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes – whose bites are...
‘Something went wrong’: Rare snake killed while eating centipede
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
FBI informant testifies about plot to abduct Gov. Whitmer
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a discussion Friday.
In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support
A Ukrainian boy gets reunited with his mother after he fled his country alone to safety.
11-year-old Ukrainian boy reunites with mother after fleeing country alone to safety