Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Wife finds video, reports husband in alleged child molestation

Charles Hawkins Jr., 49, faces charges that include aggravated sexual battery, child...
Charles Hawkins Jr., 49, faces charges that include aggravated sexual battery, child molestation — non-aggravated and sexual exploitation of children, according to jail records.(WRDW)
By WRDW Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW) - A Georgia man was arrested on suspicion of molesting a 5-year-old girl after his wife allegedly found a video of the crime and called authorities, deputies said.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 4:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta, Georgia, to investigate a past sexual assault, WRDW reports.

Deputies said Pamela Hawkins stated that she discovered a video of her husband, 49-year-old Charles Hawkins Jr., allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl. The video showed it had been recorded at 3:07 a.m. Friday, according to deputies.

The suspect’s wife told deputies he had left the residence on foot two minutes before their arrival.

Additional deputies arrived and began an investigation, during which they found the suspect hiding in the bathroom, authorities said.

The suspect was being held Monday in Richmond County Jail on charges that include aggravated sexual battery, child molestation — non-aggravated and sexual exploitation of children, according to jail records.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adelaide Schrowang
Sarasota woman gets probation for disrupting flight
A crash is blocking lanes on I-75 Tuesday morning.
Crash shuts lanes on I-75 north is south Sarasota County
Arron Kvamme
Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in downtown Sarasota
Storms cause partial roof collapse in Sarasota.
WATCH: Tornado in downtown Sarasota causes damage to warehouse
A motorcycle is seen dangling from a drawbridge in Daytona Beach March 12.
Watch: Motorcyclist runs through drawbridge barriers

Latest News

Under the revised schedule, MLB extended the last day of the regular season by three days to...
MLB makes up for lockout postponements with 30 doubleheaders
FILE - CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo attends the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden on...
Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for ‘unlawful’ CNN firing
An adult and young manatee swim together in a canal, Feb. 16, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. The...
Florida manatee feeding program to wind down as temps warm
Nearly every fire department in central Indiana responded to a massive Walmart warehouse blaze...
Massive fire at Walmart distribution center in Indiana
Sarasota Tornado
30 seconds of chaos: EF-1 tornado causes damage in downtown Sarasota