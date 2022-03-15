Watch: Motorcyclist run through drawbridge barriers

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic cameras in Daytona Beach captured a close call when a motorcyclist ignored a closed gate on a drawbridge March 12.

The video shows a motorcycle towing a small trailer driving between the gates that were lowered to warn drivers the drawbridge was about to go up.

The bridge begins to open before the motorcycle reaches the center of the bridge. The motorcyclist lays the bike down and slides along the grating. The motorcycle actually end up dangling from the bridge.

According to the City of Daytona Beach, the bridge was damaged in the incident. One of the traffic arms had to be replaced and an inspection was completed before it reopened.

