Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Watch: Motorcyclist run through drawbridge barriers

Motorcyclist has close call on Daytona drawbridge
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic cameras in Daytona Beach captured a close call when a motorcyclist ignored a closed gate on a drawbridge March 12.

The video shows a motorcycle towing a small trailer driving between the gates that were lowered to warn drivers the drawbridge was about to go up.

The bridge begins to open before the motorcycle reaches the center of the bridge. The motorcyclist lays the bike down and slides along the grating. The motorcycle actually end up dangling from the bridge.

According to the City of Daytona Beach, the bridge was damaged in the incident. One of the traffic arms had to be replaced and an inspection was completed before it reopened.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arron Kvamme
Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in downtown Sarasota
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Manatee County
William Hinton
Sarasota County inmate dies at hospital while in custody
Two people killed, one injured in Palmetto crash
Joh Scalzi's Monday forecast.
First Alert Weather day Tuesday; strong storms possible

Latest News

Manatee County takes over Bishop animal shelter
news
Juanita Swails Death
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Tuesday March 15
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Tuesday March 15
Frank Echevarria
Nokomis man found safe after Silver Alert issued