Strong storms possible late Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong storm system is expected to bring another round of strong to possibly even severe cells our way beginning late on Tuesday and continuing on through Wednesday morning. Rainfall amount estimates are much higher with this storm complex than was with the one that rolled through over the weekend. Some models are suggesting over 2 1/2 inches of rain. That may be on the high side but still we will be getting over 1″ in places.

We have a “First Alert Weather” day in place for mainly late Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. This means we will see some disruptive weather moving through the area later in the day. The rain chance for the afternoon is at 40% and 80% for the evening through Wednesday morning. No some of these storms could turn severe with winds gusting up to 50-60 mph at times.

Although the chance for severe weather is marginal it is still a possibility so stay tuned.

Some could see more than 1 inch (wwsb)

Tuesday should be another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds at times. It will be a warm one with a high around 84 degrees inland and near 80 at the beach. The UV index will be a 9 which is considered “Very High” so apply plenty of sunscreen if your are heading outdoors for an extended period of time.

Tuesday evening expect increasing cloudiness with an 80% chance for showers and a few scattered thunderstorms. We will have mostly cloudy skies and lows will drop into the upper 60s only.

Wednesday we will see variable cloudiness throughout the day along with a 60% chance for another round of showers and thunderstorms. The high on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday looks good with partly cloudy skies and only a 20% chance for a shower or two along with a high near 80 degrees.

