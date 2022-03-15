Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota woman gets probation for disrupting flight

Adelaide Schrowang
Adelaide Schrowang(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman who created a ruckus on a commercial flight in Fort Myers in July was sentenced to six months probation Tuesday, according to court documents.

Adelaide Schrowang pleaded no contest to charges of resisting an officer without violence and trespassing.

Airport police at Southwest Florida International Airport arrested Schrowang July 7 after they were called to help flight attendants remove her from the aircraft when she refused to wear a mask, an arrest report said.

Police say the airliner’s cabin crew said Schrowang was disruptive as the plane sat at the gate, refusing to wear a mask, arguing with flight attendants and spitting at other passengers. The captain ordered her removed from the flight but she refused to leave her seat.

When Schrowang refused to leave and began yelling at officers, she was restrained, handcuffed and taken off the plane.

On Tuesday, Schrowang was also sentenced to 16 days in jail, but with credit for time served, she will not serve additional time.

During her probation, she must undergo a psychiatric examination. She cannot consume alcohol or drugs and will be subject to random testing. She was also ordered to pay court and attorney fees.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms cause partial roof collapse in Sarasota.
WATCH: Tornado in downtown Sarasota causes damage to warehouse
Polk County Grady Judd talks at a news conference Wednesday about the arrest of Bradenton...
Bradenton man caught in human trafficking sting
The incident happened about 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Sarasota
Sarasota Tornado
30 seconds of chaos: EF-1 tornado causes damage in downtown Sarasota

Latest News

An adult and young manatee swim together in a canal, Feb. 16, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. The...
Florida manatee feeding program to wind down as temps warm
Fort Myers couple pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud
Det. Nate Boggs continues the MCSO tradition of celebrating the holiday with some bagpipes.
Manatee detective piping in St. Patrick’s Day
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
After a day of wild weather the Suncoast dries out and sunshine returns
A Jeep Cherokee crashed through the fence of a preschool in Arcadia Wednesday. One child was...
Jeep crashes into DeSoto preschool playground; 4-year-old dies