Sarasota woman gets probation for disrupting flight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman who created a ruckus on a commercial flight in Fort Myers in July was sentenced to six months probation Tuesday, according to court documents.

Adelaide Schrowang pleaded no contest to charges of resisting an officer without violence and trespassing.

Airport police at Southwest Florida International Airport arrested Schrowang July 7 after they were called to help flight attendants remove her from the aircraft when she refused to wear a mask, an arrest report said.

Police say the airliner’s cabin crew said Schrowang was disruptive as the plane sat at the gate, refusing to wear a mask, arguing with flight attendants and spitting at other passengers. The captain ordered her removed from the flight but she refused to leave her seat.

When Schrowang refused to leave and began yelling at officers, she was restrained, handcuffed and taken off the plane.

On Tuesday, Schrowang was also sentenced to 16 days in jail, but with credit for time served, she will not serve additional time.

During her probation, she must undergo a psychiatric examination. She cannot consume alcohol or drugs and will be subject to random testing. She was also ordered to pay court and attorney fees.

