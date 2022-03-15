Sarasota PD continuing investigation into two homicides, neighbors on high alert

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are increasing patrols and continuing their investigation into two homicides in the area of North Tamiami Trail.

The first death investigation began Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. An adult woman, age 48, of Sarasota, was found dead near the Centennial Park boat ramp, 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, just before 5 p.m. The woman’s death is considered suspicious and is now classified as a homicide investigation.

The second death investigation began Thursday, March 10, 2022 after the remains of a 59-year-old woman were found near the shore of Whitaker Bayou just before 4 p.m. Police are classifying this death as a homicide as well.

It’s unknown if the two women knew one another or if the suspect or suspects knows the victims. The identities of the women are protected under Marsy’s Law. Additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding these deaths are under investigation.

Increased patrols by police officers are happening throughout the City of Sarasota along North Tamiami Trail. On Tuesday, police walked in neighborhoods near the two scenes and through the woods looking for evidence.

The investigation has sparked interest and nervousness throughout the community. Neighbors said they wished police were releasing more information, but due to the investigation, officials are remaining tight-lipped.

Although police say there are only two homicides at this time, the family of Juanita Swails reached out to ABC7, saying they were concerned police may have missed evidence tying their mother’s death to this series of crimes.

Juanita Swails’ body was found nude in a nearby area in two feet of water. Her daughter, Lisa Robinson, told ABC7 that seeing the other deaths sparked their desire to get their mother’s name back out there and the case re-opened. Their mother’s cause of death was officially listed as drowning, but now they wonder if there is a connection.

The visibility of law enforcement comforted residents but many are still wondering if they should be concerned. Police say if you see suspicious behavior, contact them immediately.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.