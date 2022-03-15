Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office seeking info on cold case homicide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information on a cold case homicide from 2007.

Brian Morrissey was found dead in a home in the 2100-block of Bispham Road in Sarasota on Dec. 3, 2007. The death was ruled a homicide and deputies say it was particularly violent. Morrissey was a local mortgage broker and was a known user of narcotics who associated with known narcotics dealers.

According to detectives, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Bureau has yet to develop a suspect. They are looking for anyone who may have information about his murder. Also, investigators are seeking information from persons who may have had contact with Brian Morrissey from Nov. 28 through Dec. 3, 2007.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Det. Kim McGath at 941-861-4928 or leave anonymous information on the Crime Stopper’s Tip Line at 366-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.