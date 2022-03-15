Puppies report for service dog training

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A plethora of puppies landed in St. Petersburg Tuesday, the newest recruits in a nonprofit program to train them -- free of charge -- as service dogs for people with disabilities.

Volunteer pilots for Canine Companions have been flying the puppies on private aircraft after the COVID-19 pandemic made commercial flights less reliable, the organization said.

These guys came from northern California to the Southeast region of Canine Companions -- the Tampa Bay area -- for training.

Canine Companions also provides facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice, and educational settings.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.