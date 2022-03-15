Advertise With Us
Puppies report for service dog training

These little guys will eventually become trained service dogs.
These little guys will eventually become trained service dogs.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A plethora of puppies landed in St. Petersburg Tuesday, the newest recruits in a nonprofit program to train them -- free of charge -- as service dogs for people with disabilities.

Volunteer pilots for Canine Companions have been flying the puppies on private aircraft after the COVID-19 pandemic made commercial flights less reliable, the organization said.

These guys came from northern California to the Southeast region of Canine Companions -- the Tampa Bay area -- for training.

Canine Companions also provides facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice, and educational settings.

