Puppies report for service dog training
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A plethora of puppies landed in St. Petersburg Tuesday, the newest recruits in a nonprofit program to train them -- free of charge -- as service dogs for people with disabilities.
Volunteer pilots for Canine Companions have been flying the puppies on private aircraft after the COVID-19 pandemic made commercial flights less reliable, the organization said.
These guys came from northern California to the Southeast region of Canine Companions -- the Tampa Bay area -- for training.
Canine Companions also provides facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice, and educational settings.
