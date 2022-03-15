Palmetto mother, ER nurse rebuilding after fire destroys home

PALMETTO Fla. (WWSB) - Kiari Lee lost nearly everything, but the lives she touched as a nurse are coming back to help in her time of need.

Lee and her three young children are suddenly without a home after their house caught fire, torching just about everything they own. The family is now scrambling to find a new place to live in the Florida housing market.

Despite the obstacles, Lee isn’t letting the misfortune get her down.

Her three years she’s been caring for others, lifting them up when they’re down. Now, many of them are coming back to return the favor.

She showed ABC7 piles of donated clothes, toys and other goods. They’re coming from former patients, friends and family members.

When Lee opens up her Facebook account her inbox is flooded by hundreds of kind messages. Some from acquaintances and loved ones offering help, others from total strangers wishing her well.

“It’s amazing to see people in a time of a pandemic,” Lee said. “Everybody’s struggling, y’know? So, to see them rally together to help us rebuild our lives--I’m excited for a new beginning. I am so excited.”

Lee is feeling pretty positive about the situation. She’s keeping a big smile on her face because she believes good things are coming her way.

At this point, the family is staying with a relative and have all of their basic needs covered. The next step is to gather enough money to put down a deposit for a new place to live.

Lee set up a GoFundMe account to help cover some of those expenses. If you’d like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

Fire officials are still investigating this case and have not determined what caused the house to catch fire.

