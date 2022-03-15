Manatee County takes over Bishop animal shelter

MAANTEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has officially taken over the management and operation of the Bishop Animal Shelter from the Bishop Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Manatee County.

The donation of the $18 million, state-of-the-art facility was coordinated through the county’s Animal Services Department and the Bishop Board.

The property, at 5718 21st Ave. W., sits on more than 14 acres and includes an almost 25,000-square-foot medical/intake facility, adoption center, a house and other personal property.

Under the deal, the county must operate the shelter with a 90% live release rate, and limits operations to the care and maintenance of animals.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of this gift,” said Manatee County Animal Services Division Chief Sarah Brown. “We are excited about the expansion of Animal Services to a third location, and the care we will be able to provide to the animals.”

The new shelter will be used as an intake facility because of its extensive veterinary facilities This means all stray animals, Lost and Found animals, Bite Quarantines, Injured Strays and animals involved in any field investigation case will also stay at that facility.

Beginning March 22, residents who have lost their pet or have found a stray will need to visit the Bishop facility. The Palmetto shelter on 25th Street West will remain open for adoptions only.

The county also operates Cat Town at 216 Sixth Avenue East in Bradenton.

