Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Judge makes ban on Saget autopsy records release permanent

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's family has released a statement on the cause of his death last month in Florida, citing authorities saying the actor-comedian died from an accidental blow to the head.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Florida on Monday agreed to make permanent an order that prohibits the release of photos, video or other records related to the investigation into the death of comedian Bob Saget.

During a court hearing in Orlando, Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu said he would issue a permanent injunction that had been requested by Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters. The family members had filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the release of any records from the local medical examiner’s office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office involving the investigation into Saget’s death.

Saget, 65, was found dead Jan. 9 in a room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando. He had performed in the area the previous night as part of a stand-up tour.

Saget died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a fall backward, according to the medical examiner. An autopsy report showed that Saget had an abrasion on his scalp, a fracture at the base of his skull, fractures around his eye sockets, bruises to the brain, and bleeding between the brain and tissue covering the brain. A toxicology analysis didn’t show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adelaide Schrowang
Sarasota woman gets probation for disrupting flight
A crash is blocking lanes on I-75 Tuesday morning.
Crash shuts lanes on I-75 north is south Sarasota County
Arron Kvamme
Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in downtown Sarasota
Storms cause partial roof collapse in Sarasota.
WATCH: Tornado in downtown Sarasota causes damage to warehouse
A motorcycle is seen dangling from a drawbridge in Daytona Beach March 12.
Watch: Motorcyclist runs through drawbridge barriers

Latest News

An adult and young manatee swim together in a canal, Feb. 16, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. The...
Florida manatee feeding program to wind down as temps warm
Sarasota Tornado
30 seconds of chaos: EF-1 tornado causes damage in downtown Sarasota
Members of the Sarasota Police Department being sworn-in by Sheriff Kurt Hoffman
Sarasota County Sheriff cross-deputizes with Sarasota Police
Sarasota Tornado
Possible tornado spotted in downtown Sarasota
E-bikes and e-scooters are now available in Sarasota
Scooter and bike share program starts to roll out in Sarasota