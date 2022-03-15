Advertise With Us
Suncoast
First Alert Weather noon update: Strong storms possible this evening

Afternoon update increases risk of strong winds
ABC7 News at Noon
By John Scalzi
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The update to today’s forecast highlights an increased risk of stronger storms this evening and night. The main risk of the storms continues to be strong gusty winds with a 15% risk that some of the gusts could approach 60 mph. The tornado risk remains low. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads.

Skies will be changing quickly today. We start off cloudy but afternoon cloud bases will lower and a shower or two will be possible.

Our winds, out of the southeast, will continue to increase dew points as a storm approaches the Suncoast. A few showers are possible in the afternoon, but after dark this evening a line of storms will move in.

The storms could include thunderstorms and there is a small chance that one or two could become severe. The main hazard will be strong gusty winds, but there is also a slight 2% risk of a tornado.

The most likely time for the storms will be between 7-11 p.m. Bursts of heavy rain are possible. The storms will be slow-moving and some ponding of water on roads is possible. The storms should move past by midnight but the risk of additional showers will linger.

With a bit of afternoon heating tomorrow, we will continue to see the chance of thunderstorms and showers. By later in the evening Wednesday clearing will begin and Thursday looks sunny and Friday and the weekend will have only small chances for showers.

