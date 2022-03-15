Charlotte deputies looking for retail thief

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies are still looking for a thief who walked out of a store with a $1,600 item on Feb. 26.

The sheriff’s office released images from surveillance cameras showing the suspect holding the item underneath their clothing as they run out of the store.

Anyone with information about the theft or the identity of the suspect is urged to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

🧐 Can you identify me?

Back on February 26th, this individual fled a local retail store with an item valued at over $1,600. You can see they are holding the item underneath their clothing as they run out of the store.

— Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (@CCSOFLSheriff) March 15, 2022

