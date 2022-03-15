Advertise With Us
Charlotte deputies looking for retail thief

This man stole a $1,600 item from a store in Charlotte County.
This man stole a $1,600 item from a store in Charlotte County.(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies are still looking for a thief who walked out of a store with a $1,600 item on Feb. 26.

The sheriff’s office released images from surveillance cameras showing the suspect holding the item underneath their clothing as they run out of the store.

Anyone with information about the theft or the identity of the suspect is urged to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

