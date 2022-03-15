Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
CCSO announces St. Patrick’s Day impaired driving initiative

St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a traffic initiative during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday and into the weekend.

During this campaign, deputies will be highly focused on areas where impaired driving has been statistically prevalent. This will include increased DUI patrols and other enforcement efforts aimed at preventing impaired driving and catching those who make the wrong choice.

Historically, citations issued for driving under the influence (DUI) and open-container violations are at their highest during the month of March. There were 3,039 DUI citations and 808 open-container citations issued in Florida last March.

“Between rideshare services and designated drivers, there is absolutely no excuse to drink and drive,” states Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Always keep your eyes on the road, hands on the wheel and mind on driving. If you do plan on heading out, designate a sober driver or call a ride-share service. Before getting in the car, remember that probably okay, is not okay.

