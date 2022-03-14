Uber drivers weigh the cost of doing business as fuel costs spike

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - As gas prices climb to record highs, it’s giving ride share drivers new obstacles to navigate.

Some drivers are considering if the cost of filling a tank is worth the money they’d get for picking up passengers, but others are going full speed ahead.

ABC7 rode along with Lance Roy, an Uber driver working out of Bradenton, is still going strong. He’s able earn about the same profit as he was before fuel costs ballooned, but now he has to switch up his strategy to make it work.

Nowadays he’s adding an extra three hours or so to his usual driving shifts, stretching out the five or six days he spends on the road.

That’s enough to offset the fuel burdens, but he said the part-time drivers are having a tougher time. He said unless Uber drivers go all in driving full-time, there’s not enough money to be made compared to how much they’ll lose just to fill up.

Some are stepping on the breaks for now in favor of other jobs, but Lance is getting down about the situation.

“It’s not going to shut down Uber and we’re not giving up,” he said. “I talk to a lot of drivers that are hanging in there. It’s tough but everyone is doing what they can.”

Uber is trying to help them out. Starting Wednesday, passengers will be charged an extra 45 to 55 cents for rides. Uber Eats orders will cost another 35 or 45 cents.

That money will go straight to the driver to pay for fuel.

Of course, anytime a charge it tacked on, it can give passengers some pause before placing an order. When we asked Uber passengers waiting at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport about the fee, we heard mixed reactions.

Rafael DaSilva said he’s already starting to ease off Uber purchases because they’re getting more expensive overall, so this is one more reason to make him consider calling up a friend for a ride instead.

“I mean, 45 cents doesn’t sound like a lot, but the prices are definitely adding up,” DaSilva said.

However, Daniel Damon doesn’t see another way.

“Given the price increase of gasoline, I mean, I don’t think they have much of a choice,” Damon said. “It’s so much more expensive. If they didn’t do it, this wouldn’t make any money, so I sympathize with the issue.”

Lance said that extra few cents is going to make a real difference to him in the long run. He estimates about a week of rides at his usual pace will likely earn him around $30. That’ll cover at least part of a tank of gas each week.

