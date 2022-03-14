Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Two people killed, one injured in Palmetto crash

(Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say a sedan was traveling east in Palmetto on 17th Street East, west of Second Avenue East at about 1:15 p.m. The driver, a 31-year-old man, lost control, went across the median and the eastbound lanes of traffic.

The car hit a chain-link fence and a concrete power pole before coming to a stop.

The driver and a 35-year-old male passenger were killed in the crash. A second passenger, a 32-year-old woman, was seriously injured.

Investigators say none of the victims were wearing their seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arron Kvamme
Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in downtown Sarasota
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Manatee County
William Hinton
Sarasota County inmate dies at hospital while in custody
A crash is blocking lanes on I-75 Tuesday morning.
Crash shuts lanes on I-75 north is south Sarasota County

Latest News

Suncoast Strong
Suncoast World War 2 Veteran Turns 100
Adelaide Schrowang
Sarasota woman get probation for disrupting flight
St. Patrick's Day
CCSO announces St. Patrick’s Day impaired driving initiative
These little guys will eventually become trained service dogs.
Puppies report for service dog training
FILE — Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial at New...
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin makes new bid to fight deportation