Two people killed, one injured in Palmetto crash

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say a sedan was traveling east in Palmetto on 17th Street East, west of Second Avenue East at about 1:15 p.m. The driver, a 31-year-old man, lost control, went across the median and the eastbound lanes of traffic.

The car hit a chain-link fence and a concrete power pole before coming to a stop.

The driver and a 35-year-old male passenger were killed in the crash. A second passenger, a 32-year-old woman, was seriously injured.

Investigators say none of the victims were wearing their seatbelts.

