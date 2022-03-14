Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Maryland’s last public Confederate monument removed

Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate...
Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate statue, on the grounds of the Talbot County Courthouse, Monday, March 14, 2022.(Julio Cortez | Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTMON, Md. (AP) - A statue that was thought to be the last Confederate monument on a courthouse lawn in Maryland has been removed. The “Talbot Boys Statue” was relocated Monday.

The statue stood on the Talbot County courthouse lawn in Easton for more than a century.

The copper sculpture features a boy holding a Confederate flag and names the men from the Eastern Shore county who joined the Confederacy and died in the war.

After the county council voted to approve its removal in September, a coalition raised more than $80,000 to relocate it to a historic battlefield in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arron Kvamme
Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in downtown Sarasota
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Manatee County
Cleanup continues for some Nokomis residents following Saturday's storm.
Some homeowners in Nokomis picking up the pieces following the severe storm
William Hinton
Sarasota County inmate dies at hospital while in custody
Two people killed, one injured in Palmetto crash

Latest News

ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications...
WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died
Roll cloud rolling through area on Saturday
Strong storms possible late Tuesday
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress
Police said on their official Twitter account that two people, including the suspected shooter,...
Police: Albuquerque shooting leaves 2 dead, including suspect; 2 officers injured
A suspect is being sought in recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man sought in homeless killings in New York, Washington D.C.