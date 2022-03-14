Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in jail after police say he stabbed a man during an unprovoked attack in downtown Sarasota Friday afternoon.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, officers responded to a call shortly before 3 p.m., on March 11, to find a man with a stab wound laying on the sidewalk in the 100 block of South Lemon Avenue.

The victim told police he had been working on lights installed in a tree on State Street when a man walked up to him, said nothing, and for no apparent reason, stabbed him with a knife.

The suspect fled on foot. The victim tried to run after him but collapsed from his injury.

A city parking enforcement employee saw the suspect running and followed him until he was apprehended on South Orange Avenue.

The suspect was identified as Arron Kvamme, 32. The weapon used was retrieved by officers at the intersection of Morrill and South Orange Avenue.

Kvamme is also suspected of assaulting a worker at a business on State Street just before the stabbing incident, police say.

Kvamme has been charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of simple assault. His bond was set at $500,000.

