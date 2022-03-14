Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Gas prices remain high, but falling oil prices halts daily surge in pump prices

Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The average price of gas has increased for the 11th straight week across the United States, climbing 26.4 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy reports the national average stands at $4.32 per gallon, which is up 83.6 cents from a month ago and $1.47 per gallon higher than a year ago.

AAA reports the national average fell a penny since Friday and held at that price throughout the weekend.

“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to AAA, the price of crude oil has gradually fallen below $110 per barrel.

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross explained the cost of oil accounts for 50% of what drivers pay at the pump.

“This war is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher. It all depends on the direction of oil prices,” Gross said.

Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arron Kvamme
Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in downtown Sarasota
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Manatee County
William Hinton
Sarasota County inmate dies at hospital while in custody
Two people killed, one injured in Palmetto crash
A crash is blocking lanes on I-75 Tuesday morning.
Crash shuts lanes on I-75 north is south Sarasota County

Latest News

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said there was insufficient evidence to charge the...
No charges against 2 Chicago officers in fatal shootings
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday,...
LIVE: Biden moving to narrow gender pay gap for federal workers
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine sees room for compromise, as 20,000 escape Mariupol
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
Suncoast Strong
Suncoast World War 2 Veteran Turns 100