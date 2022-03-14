Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather day Tuesday; strong storms possible

By John Scalzi
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cooler and drier air mass ushered in by the stormy cold front Saturday will bring a lingering chill to the air on Monday morning.

However, with a wind shift out of the east and plenty of sunshine, the afternoon temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees. The warmer weather will continue into tomorrow but the sunshine will not.

Tomorrow afternoon, we will cloud up and in the late afternoon and evening, the skies will darken as storms approach. It will be another First Alert Weather day for disruptive weather and potentially a few severe thunderstorms.

The storms will arrive in time for evening drive-time Tuesday and linger into the early morning hours of Wednesday. The main risk will be sudden bursts of heavy rain but very gusty winds and isolated severe thunderstorms or a tornado cannot be ruled out.

