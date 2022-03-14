Advertise With Us
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Manatee County

(Canva)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 43-year-old Palmetto man was killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night while riding a bicycle on Moccasin Wallow Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the bicyclist was traveling east on Moccasin Wallow Road, east of 36th Avenue East at about 8:35 p.m.

A car also traveling east hit the cyclist from behind, knocking him off the bicycle. He was not wearing a helmet, troopers say. The driver of the car fled the scene.

The car is described as possibly black, with front end damage. The crash investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

