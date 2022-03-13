Advertise With Us
Severe weather keeps many beachgoers away from Siesta Beach

Severe storms keep many beachgoers away on the Suncoast.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIESTA BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - The powerful winds and rain keeping most people away from the beach on Saturday, but there were some brave beachgoers on Siesta Beach.
They were still enjoying the water despite the rough surf and red flag warning. Surfers were out there as well, taking advantage of the huge waves. This beach on a Saturday during spring break would be jam packed.

“I like extreme weather, I think it’s beautiful, so I like to experience it,” said Isaac Burtis, a Siesta Beach visitor from Maine.

“It’s definitely awesome to see it all,” said Allie Lewis, a Siesta Beach visitor from Rhode Island. “We don’t get scenes like this back up in New England very much.”

Beachgoers are hopeful that it’s a better beach day for them on Sunday. They say any beach day is always a great day.

“It’s been pretty windy and the rain was hard this morning,” said Scott Darling, a Siesta Beach visitor. “It’s a break from the weather that’s been great, as long as it doesn’t last, we’re fine.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

