Warmer Monday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Life starts to go back to normal Spring Break weather for the coming week. Temps start to warm back near 80° Monday, slightly above average. Skies are sunny and the humidity stays comfortable for a few days, too. We’re tracking another storm with potential for showers late Tuesday and Tuesday night, possibly lingering into Wednesday morning. But no cold air behind this next storm!

Highs Monday (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.