Warmer Monday!

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Life starts to go back to normal Spring Break weather for the coming week. Temps start to warm back near 80° Monday, slightly above average. Skies are sunny and the humidity stays comfortable for a few days, too. We’re tracking another storm with potential for showers late Tuesday and Tuesday night, possibly lingering into Wednesday morning. But no cold air behind this next storm!

