Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former President Barack Obama said on Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, though he’s feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama said on Twitter. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”

Obama encouraged more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the U.S. There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 75.2% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated and 47.7% of the fully vaccinated have received a booster shot. The CDC relaxed its guidelines for indoor masking in late February, taking a more holistic approach that meant the vast majority of Americans live in areas without the recommendation for indoor masking in public.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winds damaged some buildings on Saturday.
Whipping winds hit the Suncoast Saturday
Cleanup continues for some Nokomis residents following Saturday's storm.
Some homeowners in Nokomis picking up the pieces following the severe storm
Detailed employee testimonies accuse Superintendent Cynthia Saunders of inflating graduation...
Manatee schools superintendent reprimanded by state
Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.
Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers 6 weeks after retiring
skyway
Woman in Skyway crash was three times over DUI limit, documents say

Latest News

A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Mom killed after accidental shooting by toddler
Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick participates in a workout for NFL football scouts and...
Colin Kaepernick still wants to play in NFL, seeks receivers
Joh Scalzi's Monday forecast.
First Alert Weather day Tuesday; strong storms possible
Florida gas prices smash records; big swing seen in crude oil prices
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv