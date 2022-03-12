Advertise With Us
Tornado Watch until 11 AM

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms are on the Suncoast now. Straightline winds could gust to 50 or 60 mph as the storms move across the Suncoast. Most of the storms will move south and east between Noon and 1 PM. A few isolated showers are possible until 3 PM. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 AM. A brief tornado may be possible with a storm this morning. After the front, winds switch to the Northwest in the afternoon, and gusts over 30 mph will occur. Temps will also fall into the 60s during the afternoon. By Sunday morning we’re back to temps near 40, even 30s east of I-95, with wind chills in the low 30s. Sunday is sunny, winds die down, but still chilly, our afternoon will only climb into the 60s.

Another storm has potential for showers late Tuesday, possibly lingering into Wednesday.

