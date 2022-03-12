Strong to severe storms possible Saturday

ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A First Alert Weather day is in effect for Saturday with numerous advisories already up for coastal areas on Saturday through Sunday. The severe weather threat is mainly Saturday from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. for our area.

The line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to be moving through Anna Maria Island around 10 a.m. give or take about 1/2 hour. We may see a few isolated showers break out ahead of this squall line but the main line will move through late morning early afternoon for our area. It will take about an hour to an hour and a half to move through your neighborhood. Once the rain ends it will take a little while for skies to clear but the winds will switch around to the NW at 15-20 mph with gust up to 30 mph.

We have a slight chance for one or two of the storms becoming severe as this line moves through W. Manatee and N. Sarasota Counties. Elsewhere we have a marginal chance for severe storms but less than the areas to our north.

Very windy weather expected by midday Saturday (WWSB)

Those winds turn to the north Saturday night at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Skies will be clear to start the day on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 40s near the coast and upper 30s well inland. Wind chills will be in the mid to upper 30s through 8 a.m. on Sunday.

We will see plenty of sunshine on Sunday with highs only warming into the mid to upper 60s and winds out of the ENE at 10-15 mph.

Monday will not be as chilly with lows in the low to mid 50s and it should be a really nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Another storm system will develop in the Gulf late Tuesday and bring another chance for showers and storms our way late Tuesday through early Wednesday morning.

