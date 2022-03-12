Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Strong to severe storms possible Saturday

Cold air to follow the front on Sunday
Strong cold front slides through Saturday
Strong cold front slides through Saturday(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A First Alert Weather day is in effect for Saturday with numerous advisories already up for coastal areas on Saturday through Sunday. The severe weather threat is mainly Saturday from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. for our area.

The line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to be moving through Anna Maria Island around 10 a.m. give or take about 1/2 hour. We may see a few isolated showers break out ahead of this squall line but the main line will move through late morning early afternoon for our area. It will take about an hour to an hour and a half to move through your neighborhood. Once the rain ends it will take a little while for skies to clear but the winds will switch around to the NW at 15-20 mph with gust up to 30 mph.

We have a slight chance for one or two of the storms becoming severe as this line moves through W. Manatee and N. Sarasota Counties. Elsewhere we have a marginal chance for severe storms but less than the areas to our north.

Very windy weather expected by midday Saturday
Very windy weather expected by midday Saturday(WWSB)

Those winds turn to the north Saturday night at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Skies will be clear to start the day on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 40s near the coast and upper 30s well inland. Wind chills will be in the mid to upper 30s through 8 a.m. on Sunday.

We will see plenty of sunshine on Sunday with highs only warming into the mid to upper 60s and winds out of the ENE at 10-15 mph.

Monday will not be as chilly with lows in the low to mid 50s and it should be a really nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Another storm system will develop in the Gulf late Tuesday and bring another chance for showers and storms our way late Tuesday through early Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Some heavy rain and strong gusty winds can be expected in places
WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm First Alert Weather Friday 3/11/2022

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Sarasota Police investigating two homicides on North Tamiami Trail
Human remains were found Friday inside a wildlife preserve in Martin County.
Human remains found near gator-infested canal
Bradenton Police Scam Alert
SCAM ALERT: Bradenton police warns public of spoofed numbers
Detailed employee testimonies accuse Superintendent Cynthia Saunders of inflating graduation...
Manatee schools superintendent reprimanded by state
Diana Pearsall, mugshot
Police: Winter Haven woman arrested for attacking woman changing flat tire in her driveway

Latest News

Futurecast
Tornado Watch until 11 AM
Feels like
Feels like
WEATHER
First Alert Weather - 6:00am March 12, 2022
Futurecast
Futurecast
wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm March 10, 2022