Storms end, cold air returns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Saturday’s storms move south and east, winds continue out of the Northwest in the afternoon, and gusts over 30 mph will occur. Storms gave us just over a half-inch of rain at SRQ. Temps will also fall into the 60s during the afternoon. By Sunday morning we’re back to temps near 40, even 30s east of I-95, with wind chills in the low 30s. Sunday is sunny, winds die down, but still chilly, our afternoon will only climb into the 60s.

We’re tracking another storm that has potential for showers late Tuesday and Tuesday night, possibly lingering into Wednesday.

