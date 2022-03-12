Cold weather shelters open again tonight in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to predicted drops in temperatures, Sarasota County is opening two shelters for residents who need a warm place to stay.

Sarasota County Emergency Management has coordinated with municipal and community partners to provide cold weather sheltering.

The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota will conduct their normal cold weather operation plan Saturday, March 12, with intake beginning at 7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.

In south county, 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port will open their cold weather shelter on Saturday, March 12, opening at 5 p.m. and closing at 7 a.m. the following morning.

Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Citizens who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.

