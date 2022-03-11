Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023

Super Nintendo Land will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.
Super Nintendo Land will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.(David Sprague/Universal Studios Hollywood)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Universal Studios Hollywood is adding a major attraction in 2023.

The company announced Thursday that Super Nintendo World, the immersive and highly-anticipated theme land, is set to open next year.

Universal Studios says the land became a big hit when it opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021. The opening at Universal Studios Hollywood will be Super Nintendo World’s first location in the United States.

The company says the land will “transport theme park guests and Nintendo fans into the world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach to become part of their compelling universe.”

The land will be inspired by characters and video games that have been popular among Nintendo fans for more than 40 years. It will feature rides, interactive areas, themed dining and shopping.

Universal Studios did not announce what month in 2023 that Super Nintendo World will open.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Sarasota Police investigating two homicides on North Tamiami Trail
Human remains were found Friday inside a wildlife preserve in Martin County.
Human remains found near gator-infested canal
Bradenton Police Scam Alert
SCAM ALERT: Bradenton police warns public of spoofed numbers
Detailed employee testimonies accuse Superintendent Cynthia Saunders of inflating graduation...
Manatee schools superintendent reprimanded by state
Diana Pearsall, mugshot
Police: Winter Haven woman arrested for attacking woman changing flat tire in her driveway

Latest News

Futurecast
Tornado Watch until 11 AM
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russia strikes near Ukraine’s capital; mosque reported hit
A remarkably unified Congress is out front on foreign policy, pressuring President Joe Biden to...
Oil, sanctions, jets: How Congress pushes Biden on Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated he favors bringing in outside management and...
As companies leave Russia, their assets could be seized
U.S. Ambassador to the UN knocks down Russian narrative that Ukraine has a biological weapons...
U.S. Ambassador downplays Russia's claim of bio labs in Ukraine