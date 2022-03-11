Advertise With Us
Sarasota, Venice Farmers Market closed ahead of predicted inclement weather

Venice Farmers Market
Venice Farmers Market
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to the predicted inclement weather and projected drops in temperatures across the Suncoast, both the Sarasota and Venice Farmers Markets will be closed this Saturday.

Rain and high winds are expected with possible gusts up to 45 mph. Out of an abundance of caution for vendors and customers, the Sarasota Farmers Market will be closed on Saturday, March 12.

To support vendors during off times, you can check out the market’s online list.

The Venice Farmers Market also watched the forecast and decided to cancel their market as well. You can follow them here.

