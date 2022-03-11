Advertise With Us
North Port Police save dog from alligator infested waters

Officers rescue a dog from a waterway where gators are frequently spotted.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday, North Port Police received a call about a dog struggling in a local waterway.

The waterway is a high traffic area for alligators.

Officers responded to the scene and Officer Jason Cigich shed his gear and jumped into action and the water. The dog was plucked from the water and thankfully avoided becoming a snack.

The animal was dried off and the Animal Services reunited the dog with his owner.

