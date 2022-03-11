Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Gas prices hit over $7 per gallon in Beverly Hills

Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.
Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.(KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - With gas prices hitting new records, one area of California is seeing some eye-bugging numbers.

Gas prices in Beverly Hills are above $7 per gallon. One Mobil gas station showed prices of $7.35 for regular unleaded, $7.65 for special, and $7.95 for super.

The national average for a gallon of gas set a record for a third straight day Thursday, hitting $4.32 a gallon.

A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of people say they will change their driving and lifestyle habits.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Sarasota Police investigating two homicides on North Tamiami Trail
Human remains were found Friday inside a wildlife preserve in Martin County.
Human remains found near gator-infested canal
Bradenton Police Scam Alert
SCAM ALERT: Bradenton police warns public of spoofed numbers
Detailed employee testimonies accuse Superintendent Cynthia Saunders of inflating graduation...
Manatee schools superintendent reprimanded by state
Diana Pearsall, mugshot
Police: Winter Haven woman arrested for attacking woman changing flat tire in her driveway

Latest News

Futurecast
Tornado Watch until 11 AM
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russia strikes near Ukraine’s capital; mosque reported hit
A remarkably unified Congress is out front on foreign policy, pressuring President Joe Biden to...
Oil, sanctions, jets: How Congress pushes Biden on Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated he favors bringing in outside management and...
As companies leave Russia, their assets could be seized
U.S. Ambassador to the UN knocks down Russian narrative that Ukraine has a biological weapons...
U.S. Ambassador downplays Russia's claim of bio labs in Ukraine