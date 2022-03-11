Free parking opens at Anna Maria Elementary School for Spring Break

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parking near the beach at Anna Maria Island is a lot like the Hunger Games ... except the odds are never in your favor. However, the Manatee County Government and school district are partnering to ease the burden for visitors.

Throughout Spring Break, visitors can park for free at Anna Maria Island Elementary School while the students are on vacation. Parking is free from dawn to dusk between Mar. 12-20.

The county and school district settled on the agreement earlier in the week.

Of course, a few dozen extra spots won’t suddenly make parking near the beach a breeze, but every spot can help a little bit. Some of the neighbors and visitors in the area think it’s a smart way to use the space while so many people are filling the streets.

“Cause the parking’s atrocious when you get that many people here,” Dennis Foster said. “So, I think it’s probably a good idea.”

“I’m split a little bit,” David Root, who lives near the school, said. “I think we need people here because we want them to spend money and enjoy our beaches but at the same time we have limits that we have to consider.”

The school’s lot is going to open again for other holidays including Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend.

Anna Maria Elementary School is located at 4700 Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach.

