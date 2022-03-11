As food prices go up, businesses scramble to keep costs down

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The high costs of fuel and food are frequently passed from owners to customer. Locally, businesses must find the balance between competitive pricing and the cost of logistics and delivery.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, from January 2021 to January 2022 food prices were up 7 percent. The highest increase was felt with meat, poultry, fish and eggs. Those prices continued to increase another percentage point in February.

Many consumers are having to plan as they feel the pinch.

Detwiler’s in Palmetto told ABC7 that they continued to weigh the cost from distributors for the best possible scenario for customers. The store’s owner, Henry Detwiler, says it’s a matter of picking different items from different distributors.

”We have an amazing group of buyers that are working hard day and night, middle of the night, seeking deals from anywhere from here to the west coast, to the north, we buy out of Canada,” Detwiler explained.

Everyone is having to shop a bit smarter these days, even business owners. As for shoppers, many say they have to plan meals more to make their dollar go the farthest.

