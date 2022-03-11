Advertise With Us
Armed career criminal found guilty of firearm and drug offenses

Alex Winters
Alex Winters(Florida Department of Corrections)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that a federal jury has found Alex Winters, 43, guilty of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to testimony given at trial, on May 7, 2020, deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car for a traffic violation. After a deputy noticed the smell of marijuana, the car was searched. Beneath Winters’s seat, deputies found a loaded 9mm pistol and fanny pack containing crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and eutylone. Also in the fanny pack, deputies found a digital scale, baggies, a drug ledger, and 9mm ammunition. Winters’s DNA was later analyzed and compared to DNA swabs taken from the firearm and he was determined to be a possible contributor.

Winters, who qualifies as an Armed Career Criminal based upon his criminal history, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years, and up to life, in federal prison. Winters was indicted on February 24, 2021 and his sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

