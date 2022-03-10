Woman in Skyway crash was three times over DUI limit, documents say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The woman accused of driving through barricades on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge March 6, crashing into a state trooper’s vehicle, was three times over the legal DUI limit, Florida Highway Patrol documents released Thursday said.

The crash occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday during the Sunshine Skyway 10K foot race.

Barricades were in place for the race when authorities say a BMW driven by Kristen Kay Watts of Sarasota went through the barricades, heading toward the race route. Trooper Toni Schuck put her patrol SUV into Watts’ path, authorities said, to protect racers. They collided head-on.

Immediately after the crash, Watts stumbled out of her vehicle on an injured ankle and tried to get back into her car. She and the injured trooper was transported to Bayfront Hospital where investigators noticed the smell of alcohol on Watts’ breath, even though Watts denied taking any substances.

The police report said Watts was only able to participate in one sobriety exercise and showed obvious signs of impairment around her eyes.

According to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday, a blood sample was taken from Watts at 11:07 a.m. Hospital staff told investigators the test indicated Watts’ blood alcohol level was 0.271. The legal limit for drivers in Florida is 0.08.

At 2:31 p.m., Watts provided a breath sample, and the sample that was analyzed at .094. A second sample was provided at 2:34 p.m., which registered .090. These samples were collected approximately six hours after the collision.

The injured trooper, who is being hailed as a hero, was treated and released from the hospital and is recuperating at home.

