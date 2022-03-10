Warm weather sticks around through Friday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ok get ready for some big changes coming this weekend. Before that happens we will see some possible sea fog rolling in on Thursday morning which will bring limited visibilities along the Suncoast and then expect to see some low clouds on Thursday intermixed with some sunshine. We should see partly cloudy skies throughout the morning followed by some increase in cloudiness later in the afternoon as a weak cold front approaches. This front will bring a 40% chance for a few showers during the late afternoon and through the early evening on Thursday.

Friday that front will fade and then look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s with only a 20% chance for a late day shower or two and that is mainly inland.

Saturday is a “First Alert Weather Day” meaning we will see disruptive weather move in as a strong cold front sweeps through the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms likely. The timing of the storms looks to be from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. starting with Manatee County and winding down by Charlotte County during the mid afternoon. Now with this line of storms one or two of them could turn severe as they move through on Saturday.

Saturday will be windy and wet at times (WWSB)

Some of the rain will be heavy with estimated rainfall totals from 1/4 of and inch to a half inch for most everyone. Winds are going to be strong out of the SW to start the day and turn to the NW to end it. Wind gusts up to 30-35 mph will be possible outside of the actual storms. There will be small craft advisories issued for Suncoast waters on Saturday through Sunday morning more than likely.

Once those winds turn to the NW during the afternoon we will begin to see the cold air settle in through the late afternoon and evening on Saturday. Skies will clear on Sunday morning and it will be cold for Florida anyway. Lows are expected to drop down into the low to mid 40s for most everyone with upper 40s near the coast. We could see wind chills in the upper 30′s by sunrise on Sunday.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday with a highs in the upper 60s which is well below the average of 78 degrees for this time of year.

Another chance for rain Tuesday (WWSB)

We warm up quickly on Monday with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. There will be another chance for rain on Tuesday as another disturbance moves in.

