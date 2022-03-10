Two humid days, then a stormy Saturday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking a cold front that brings stormy weather on Saturday. Ahead of that front we have two more humid days, and the chance of an isolated shower today.

The big changes come Saturday as the front drops south across Florida. We start Saturday with high humidity; the front drops across the Suncoast around lunchtime. A line of thunderstorms will move in with the front, with the chance of an isolated severe thunderstorm.

Winds will be very gusty, first out of the south, switching to the northwest in the afternoon, and gusts over 30 mph will occur. The afternoon wind brings in much cooler and drier air. Temps could drop into the 60s during the afternoon. By Sunday morning we’re back to temps in the low 40s, even with sunshine Sunday our afternoon will only climb into the 60s.

Another storm has potential for showers late Tuesday, possibly lingering into Wednesday. Finally, a little March moisture!

Lows Sunday (Station)

