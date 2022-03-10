Police: Winter Haven woman arrested for attacking woman changing flat tire in her driveway

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WWSB) - A Winter Haven woman was arrested after police say she attacked a woman who had suffered a flat tire in her driveway.

Police say the victim and her 15-year-old daughter were driving down Lake Hamilton Dr. W on Tuesday around 8:20 p.m. when she had a blowout to her right passenger tire. She pulled into a driveway to get out of the 2-lane roadway to safely change her tire. As she completed changing the tire, the homeowner, Diana Pearsall, arrived to find our victim in the driveway.

That’s when officials say Pearsall jumped out of her vehicle and began screaming at them to leave. The victim got into her vehicle and Pearsall approached the driver’s side and reached into the car punching our victim in the face. Pearsall then went to her vehicle and backed up hitting our victim’s vehicle as she was attempting to back out of the driveway.

The victim then went to another driveway and called 911.

Pearson was charged with one count of Burglary (she entered the vehicle) with Assault/Battery. She was booked into the Polk County Jail where she remains with $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.