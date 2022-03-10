Pedestrian killed in Fort Myers; one car flees

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed Wednesday evening when she was hit by two vehicles while trying to cross a highway in Fort Myers. One of the drivers fled the scene and the Florida Highway Patrol is looking for them.

Investigators say a 55-year-old woman from Wisconsin was walking in the lane of traffic, trying to cross San Carlos Boulevard when she was hit by a white sedan heading south. A second car just behind them swerved to avoid her but also hit the woman, who died at the scene.

The white sedan fled before police arrived. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

