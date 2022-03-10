Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee County moving ahead with developments to help deal with enormous growth

Massive growth and development continues in Manatee County.
By Rick Adams
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Sounds of construction can be heard in many parts of Manatee County as homes are being built to meet the overwhelming demand.

“It’s very important. We have a shortage of housing. We have no shortage of families that want to move to Manatee County,” said the county’s administrator, Scott Hopes.

Residential and commercial development is peaking. County officials say Parrish and Lakewood Ranch are the current hot spots. El Conquistador Parkway in Bradenton, where the Aqua development is being built, is another.

“I like it a lot, I think it’s beautiful and I like seeing the progress in this neck of the woods,” said Davi Hulsebosch, a Bradenton resident.

“I think it’s stunning, I’m very excited there are new properties coming in, beautiful properties in the area,” said Leelee Myer. “I just hope they’re going to support the infrastructure.”

Many residents still have concerns about these developments, mainly about traffic and safety, but they say all this building going on is necessary to deal with the growth.

“I think other people know it, holistically, that you’re going to have to build more residences to accommodate more people moving south,” said Erich Klippel, a part-time Bradenton resident.

